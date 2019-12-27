Our morals are at risk

Dear Editor,

How do we determine uncivil behaviours from what are moral behaviours? There are no words that denote our moral decadence and moral behaviour, according to some, whether at home, in the workplace, or inside the classrooms. If this is so, then the behaviour of that teacher from Pembroke Hall High School should not have had such negative impact on civil or moral society. How can we, then, be promoting moral practices in other areas of our lives?

Our society is woefully plagued with immorality and lawlessness, even as we speak the Government has given the police commissioner the mandate to restore law and order to public spaces, like Half-Way-Tree, downtown Kingston, and other areas known for harbouring criminal activities, outlandish behaviour, and other lawbreaking activities upheld by unscrupulous activists, if I may call them so.

I implore our legislators not to be intimidated, bullied, or coerced by those few learned men and women in the upper echelons of society who want to support worthless culprits and dictate to our lawmakers how our moral values should be evaluated, or what makes our rude and indignant behaviour in public, inside the homes, school rooms, or workplaces, acceptable or unacceptable.

As a Christian nation — as we so often boast and claim to be — we must uphold the legacies of our great leaders who sacrificed their lives to promote a moral, principled, spiritual, dignified life which denotes who we are as a people. “Eternal Father, bless our land, guide us with thy mighty hand...” is an excerpt from our National Anthem, and the legacy of the great moral work set down by two great men, seeking guidance and blessing upon this island, Jamaica.

Should those calling for the repealing of the law that prohibits indecent and immoral speech get the upper hand, then God bless our poor teachers, who already are having challenges with those children who demonstrate no respect. We must, as a sovereign, free, and progressive country, do all we can to maintain, uphold and perpetuate morality within our confused society.

If Jamaica, in its present, violent, and miserable state, can be facing such uphill struggles to control the immoral behaviour of those who want to live a lawless lifestyle, then how much worse our society will be when this particular law is repealed to satisfy the loose desires of a group of immoral people?

Those who choose to live an immoral lifestyle should continue to do so at their own peril, without further damage being done to our already very fragile and slowly crippling society. May God be merciful to us as a nation.

Alrick Davis, JP

