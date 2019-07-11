Our music can help in the crime-fight
Dear Editor,
The crime solutions are right there in our music.
An infusion of such songs must be aired frequently in all public spaces to hypnotise our population into change.
Here are some relevant quotes:
1. Criminal, you are inhumane:
Murderer, blood is on your shoulder
Kill I today you cannot kill I tomorrow
Murderer, your insides must be hollow
How does it feel to take the life of another?
2. Criminal, you cannot hide:
Drinking sulphur bitters won't bitter like your end
Only God can help you, no family or friend
Don't let the curse be upon your children's children.
3. Criminal, you have broken God's rules:
Yes, you can hide from man but not your conscience
You eat the bread of sorrow drink the wine of violence
Allow yourself to be conquered by the serpent
Why did you disobey the first commandment.
4. Criminal, stop committing murder for others:
I tell you, all men are created equal
But behind the trigger it's a different sequel
Some are murdering people to collect medals
Stop committing dirty acts for the high officials
5. Criminal, you are a murderer, and that is the worst crime:
You could wash your hands until you can't wash them anymore
It is like an epidemic and you won't find a cure
Upper class you, could be rich, middle-class whether you are poor
Only the righteous won't feel insecure
Have you ever thought about your skull getting bore?
Paste it on the walls, if those wretched 'immorals' can read.
Criminals, your hands are full of blood. Give yourself in!
The prisons are not too full to hold you!
Writing Upastorm
writingupastorm@yahoo.com
