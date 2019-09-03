Passing the torch

Dear Editor,

I am a Labourite, but I thought the new caretaker for Clarendon Central, Zulieka Jess, was a new and different politician. That's the impression she gave.

She is a young, 31-year-old attorney-at-law who came to prominence this year when she wrote a Facebook post, on February 2, giving the impression that she fears for her life due to perceived political threats and murders. She's also known for calling for the resignation of Central High School board chairman because he was facing a murder charge.

On Friday, August 30, on Facebook, she posted a picture with the following caption: “I stand on the shoulders of giants of the People's National Party! Did you know that Clarendon blood runs through the veins of each and every one of us in these pics? Thanks for the history lesson last night Cde Danhai Williams and Cde Kenneth “Skeng” Black”

I was shocked when I saw that post from her. I don't know what was her motive here, I can only speculate that it has something to do with the present leadership race in the People's National Party. We will take what we will from the post.

She later posted a video that had businessman Danhai Williams, Lisa Hanna, Phillip Paulwell, and D K Duncan. I consider them all dinosaurs, who should be in the past; not the new and different I expected.

I hope the delegates of the PNP send a powerful message at the election upcoming. Neither Peter Phillips nor Peter Bunting can stop anyone from supporting them, but they have the right to distance themselves from whomever they want publicly.

I am one of the maybe few Labourites who believe that current Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central should pass the torch to another Labourite. It isn't all about Mike Henry's age for me, but his time at the wicket. I had said previously that the only way Labourites could send a message to their politicians in garrison seats, for those who don't want to retire, is to spoil the ballots or don't vote.

However, I am getting to believe the main reason some politicians don't want to pass the torch is because the generation coming is not better than them. Basil Waite, Mikael Phillips, and now Zulieka Jess helped to make this point for me.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com