Petersville needs water!

Dear Editor,

I need to send a message for the Jamaican Government to raise concern.

In the district that my mom lives, Petersville, Westmoreland, in Jamaica, they have been having issues with running water for the last two years, and now there is no running water at all for the past three months and they have to depend on rain.

Recent rainwater has been contaminated with something that is in the air and the water is not suitable for drinking; it can only can be used to flush toilets.

Also, with the current coronavirus pandemic water is even more needed now than before.

We are living in the 21st century and water is the staff of life and it is not acceptable for the residents to go without running water. The Government needs to find ways to get running water to the district.

Please, help, how can I get a petition out there to help the residents?

Urgent help and support would be very much appreciated with this situation.

Jennifer Brown

c/o tasanne.stewart@gmail.com