Phillips's time has passed!

Dear Editor,

I watched a painful interview with Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips on Nationwide News, hosted by the energetic Miss Kitty, The Fluffy Diva, who was probably too much for Dr Phillips in a confined space.

First of all, I should commend the network for its consistent quality of journalism on topical issues in their broadcasts. Combining audio with visuals makes every difference in some interviews.

During the interview Dr Phillips, slumped in his chair, appeared distracted, often staring at the ceiling and sideways while responding to questions. He seemed to be going through the motions out of duty. As a social media comment read: “Peter Phillips handlers are not handling Peter Phillips well. His handlers needs to cart him off immediately before September 07.” Phillips could not remember the names readily of all four vice-presidents in the party, at times looking to the side for help.

No disrespect, Dr Phillips, you have served Jamaica well. This is not personal, but your time as leader has passed. Those who stand by his leadership might be doing a serious disservice to themselves and the public. What is the point of pledging to resign (as Dr Phillips did during the interview) if, under his leadership, the party should lose the next general election? Is this what the vice-presidents and others who support him are hoping for? At least former leader Portia Simpson Miller was more upbeat when asked the same question just before the last election. She replied, “I look like a loser to you?”

Dr Phillips also said in the interview that those who led the party in the past came up through the ranks from the vice-president tier, suggesting Peter Bunting should've done the same. This is an antiquated view of leadership and is probably why many in politics feel they have the right to remain in positions, having waited so long to ascend. If the People's National Party's leadership is based mainly on ascension, the future of the party is dim. Even so, Bunting served for years as general secretary in the party's executive and is a former minister of government and held other leadership positions in both private and public sector.

Truth is, Bunting would not have formulated a challenge — which is his right — without a formidable network of support at all levels inside and outside the party. We hope delegates voting on September 7 will do so with a clear conscience putting country first, having done their share of introspection and consultation.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com