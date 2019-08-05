Phillips vs Bunting, then Crawford vs Campbell?
Dear Editor,
I never thought I would've seen the day when Damion Crawford backs down from a fight — even from within.
I guess he's following Michelle Obama's “when they go low we go high” method, instead of the Eric Holder method of when they go low we don't go high, we kick them.
All I know is that Ian Hayles and especially Dayton Campbell have landed some serious blows to Damion Crawford's reputation of being a fighter. Clearly Dayton Campbell, the campaign manager of the 'Rise United' camp, is taking the lead role of being its attack dog. He single-handedly destroyed Damion Crawford going back for Michael Manley's 'rod of correction' by telling Crawford that the computer should be the new rod of correction.
Damion Crawford doesn't have an answer for that.
Many thought Crawford would have been the attack dog for the 'One PNP' movement, but clearly Dayton and Ian are in his way.
After the Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting are done, clearly Damion Crawford and Dayton Campbell will be in contention for leadership, but this internal election has proven that Campbell versus Crawford in the future will not be a pretty race.
In my view, round one to Campbell.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy