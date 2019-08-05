Phillips vs Bunting, then Crawford vs Campbell?

Dear Editor,

I never thought I would've seen the day when Damion Crawford backs down from a fight — even from within.

I guess he's following Michelle Obama's “when they go low we go high” method, instead of the Eric Holder method of when they go low we don't go high, we kick them.

All I know is that Ian Hayles and especially Dayton Campbell have landed some serious blows to Damion Crawford's reputation of being a fighter. Clearly Dayton Campbell, the campaign manager of the 'Rise United' camp, is taking the lead role of being its attack dog. He single-handedly destroyed Damion Crawford going back for Michael Manley's 'rod of correction' by telling Crawford that the computer should be the new rod of correction.

Damion Crawford doesn't have an answer for that.

Many thought Crawford would have been the attack dog for the 'One PNP' movement, but clearly Dayton and Ian are in his way.

After the Peter Phillips and Peter Bunting are done, clearly Damion Crawford and Dayton Campbell will be in contention for leadership, but this internal election has proven that Campbell versus Crawford in the future will not be a pretty race.

In my view, round one to Campbell.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com