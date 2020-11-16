Physical church attendance holds multiple health benefits
Dear Editor,
The novel coronavirus poses a threat to the mental health of people in the general population. This could result in issues such as anxiety attacks and depression. It could also lead to other health issues, such as hypertension, heart attack, and stroke. The church is in a central position to alleviate these issues.
Although there is a limit on the number of people who can attend a church physically, those who are able to attend church should do so. They should ensure that they take the necessary precautions while in attendance.
The act of attending a physical church holds multiple health benefits:
• People are able to go out. Going outdoors allows individuals to be exposed to sunlight. Sunlight is a natural anti-depressant.
• Going out allows people who would otherwise be at home alone to see others.
• People are able to partake in communal worship. They are able to see the expressions of many other worshippers and this enhances their own worship experience as well as their mood.
• People are able to hear music that is amplified while also hearing the voices of other worshippers. This also helps to uplift the spirit.
• Attending church physically allows regular church-goers to fall into their usual routine and operate normally. People are sometimes overwhelmed when there are rapid changes and this itself can lead to negative emotions. It is important for there to be some level of normality during times of crisis.
There are numerous other health benefits that could be highlighted.
Let us do all we can to take great care of our health.
Gillian A Martin
captivatingsolutions.ja@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy