Pisgah needs roads, PM

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

I was born and raised in the small community of Pisgah and attended Black River High School. This is an urgent appeal for attention to be given to roads in the New Market Division, St Elizabeth North Western constituency. This constituency is currently held by J C Hutchinson, who has been the Member of Parliament for the past 23 years.

I migrated to the United States of America years ago. I am an honourably discharged veteran of the United States Army who frequently vacations in Jamaica. During my visits I have encountered several challenges that have me very concerned about the safety of residents and visitors travelling to Pisgah via Four Paths through Ginger Hill and other adjoining communities. These people's lives are in jeopardy because of the bad roads.

The road condition is horrible, heartbreaking, and makes it almost impossible for vehicles to drive. Vehicle operators have to endure miles of mind-blowing, foot-breaking roads with humongous potholes and deep dark corners. The situation has been this way for many years and is only getting worse. I am afraid it is putting the safety, health, and education of all concerned at risk.

So bad is the road condition, Mr Prime Minister, that recently when I visited I could hardly get drivers to drive me to my home town. Eventually, I had to pay extra! The drivers were lamenting the never-ending, vehicle repair expenses that they have had to undertake. I don't know how much longer the residents can take this, thus my reason for lobbying on their behalf.

Other residents from the community of Pisgah and adjoining districts who currently reside here in the United States would love to return home or visit more often, but they are scared to do so. The big question on everyone's mind is: What if there is a real medical emergency, how will I get help? Understandably, drivers are reluctant to take residents because of the potential damage to their vehicles as a result of the bad roads.

Holness I am pleading on behalf of myself, the hard-working residents and students for prompt and timely roadwork to be done. We are determined to do our part while you and your staff help us to accomplish this goal.

Stephanie Bogle

Member

Reform New Market Division Community Group

stephaniebogle84@gmail.com