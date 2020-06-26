Please extend the life certificate waiver, Minister
Dear Editor,
Pensioners in Jamaica have to present a physical life certificate proving their eligibility to receive their pensions.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance, and appropriately so, suspended this requirement. It had been taking longer for regular mail deliveries to happen and movement of people was restricted.
As at the end of June, though, this waiver of the need to submit a physical life certificate comes to an end.
But the disruption to mail services has not been totally resolved as at now, and the risks associated with moving around still remains. Our seniors are in that vulnerable group and are advised to limit their exposure.
I am hereby requesting that the minister of finance extend the waiver of the requirement to present a physical life certificate in support of pension payouts for a further three months at this time. We are not back to normal as yet, and there ought not to be any disruption to the disbursement of pension funds to our seniors, many of whom rely on these monthly payments.
I am also suggesting that the ministry moves towards digitising this part of the process. Why do we still need to submit physical documents in 2020? I am sure there are safeguards that can be put in place to protect the integrity of the system while leveraging the efficiency of electronic transactions.
Please move quickly to fix this, Minister. June is coming to an end and our seniors need to get their pensions.
Kelly McIntosh
kkmac218@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy