PM has declared; others should too

Dear Editor,

The prime minister has had his financial information released. That has been a relief after the weeks of waiting. This wait fuelled much talk and suspicion.

However, being non-partisan for the sake of God and country, now my target is no longer Prime Minister Andrew Holness for the time being, but the other leaders who have been hypocritical to open their mouths against corruption when their names are also in the discussion circles as being participants.

The prime minister may be against calling names, but I only serve God and country, and I am not afraid to call names.

The ones in the People's National Party fuelling discontent yet benefiting from corruption should publicly state their financial portfolios in the same manner.

Felix Fonsi

