PM Holness letting down Jamaica

Dear Editor,

It was sad to see Prime Minister Andrew Holness supporting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his recent visit to Jamaica when he tried to divide Caricom.

US Secretary Pompeo invited some Caribbean leaders to a meeting but excluded others. The main purpose of this visit, I believe, was to lobby for support for his nominee for secretary general of the Organization of American States, a man who is so extreme that he was fired by his own Government in Uruguay.

Holness not only supports this but went further and criticised those leaders who were excluded from the meeting.

This is not first time Holness has quintessentially turned his back on his Caricom neighbours. During the Venezuelan crisis last year he and five other Caricom leaders visited Mar-A-Largo and offered full support for the empire in its attempt to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Pompeo's efforts to divide Caricom is the ploy used to play one off against the other and, in supporting him, Prime Minister Holness is turning Jamaica into a pawn in the messy game of American hegemony.

The main loser in this is Jamaica and her people, because the dignity and sovereign of the country are being compromised.

Sad, sad, very sad.

Victor A Dixon

victoradixon@yahoo.com