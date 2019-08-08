PNP had parts change, but it's the same old bus

Dear Editor,

After the People's National Party's (PNP) defeat at the polls in 2007 Peter Phillips led calls for renewal. Lisa Hanna picked up the renewal mantle in 2016, and early 2017 — Portia Simpson Miller resigned as president.

Now in 2019 Peter Bunting is calling for renewal.

Under Peter Phillips's leadership their are 15 new caretakers, four de facto Members of Parliament, two Members of Parliament, three new senators, and six hierarchy officer changes.

As new caretakers we have Dr Shane Alexis, Keisha Hayle, Joan Gordon-Webley, Oswest Senior-Smith, Mark Malabver, Valenton Wint, Dr Dwaine Spencer, Ewan Stephenson, Valerie Neita-Robinson, Dr Andre Haughton, Damion Crawford, Wavell Hinds, Andre Hylton, Norman Scott and Michael Hemmings.

De facto Members of Parliament are Hugh Graham, Basil Waite, Dr Walton Small, and Imani Duncan-Price.

The new Members of Parliament are Mark Golding and Dr Angela Brown Burke.

Senators: Donna Scott-Mottley, Damion Crawford and Dr Andre Haughton.

Hierarchy officer rank changes include new Chairman Fitz Jackson and his deputy Horace Dalley; four relatively new vice-presidents in Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, Wykeham McNeil and Phillip Paulwell.

With all those personnel changes the People's National Party under Peter Phillips still lacks credible messengers and a message.

If Peter Bunting wins he will know that the problem in the PNP is not with personnel changes but with the system and message.

Even if the People's National Party elects a popular member like Damion Crawford they will still have issues because it is the same old bus with new parts, which means they only believe in temporary and not permanent solutions.

The Jamaica Labour Party from 2007 to present may have the same old personnel, but with new messages and new leaders.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com