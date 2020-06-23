PNP, it's time to apologise
Dear Editor,
I think the wave of protests against the inhumane treatment of black individuals and others who are socially disenfranchised presents the perfect opportunity for the People's National Party to apologise for the incident which took place in Green Bay in 1978, where some young men from central Kingston were lured from their communities and killed by the security forces.
The PNP should also apologise for the brutal treatment of Jamaicans during that year-long state of emergency between June 1976 and June 1977.
Long before these worldwide protests triggered by the killing of African American George Floyd by a white police officer in the US, Prime Minister Andrew Holness demonstrated leadership and forward thinking by apologising for the Coral Gardens incident that took place in 1963 under a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration led by Alexander Bustamante. He also apologised to members of the Rastafari community for the abuse meted out to them by the State at Pinnacle, St Catherine, where they reside. I hope that the PNP will respond positively to this call.
Alex John
alexjohnb10@gmail.com
