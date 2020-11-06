PNP leadership criteria should remain the same

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party (PNP) is again at a leadership crossroads. Against that background is the need to assess some criteria that were considered eligible in September 2019, as against now.

The PNP went through a fractious leadership challenge a year prior to the September 3, 2020 General Election with Peter Bunting and Peter Phillips going at it. During that time, Rise United supporters and their leader, including its then Campaign Chairman Mark Golding, created a narrative around what qualifies one to lead a party, and by extension a country. As frivolous as some of these qualifications may be, they were deemed relevant and substantive then. The narrative showed one candidate at the gym, and the other standing fat against Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The narrative then captured one with 'youth connections' and the other as a seasoned, outdated politician.

Dr Peter Phillips, at that time, was the most prepared to be an effective prime minister, given his track record as a seasoned, performing leader. Yet he was disqualified to receive full support, even when he was duly elected by the majority of delegates to afford us the best chance of winning at the national polls. We readily recall how the narrative created by Rise Supporters was then adopted by the wider electorate.

In a leader-centric country, it was an aide-memoire that Peter Phillips's shortcomings would make us unsuccessful in forming the Government. You may recall, he was too old, or he was too fat, not very popular they argued, compared to Andrew Holness. And the common statement was that the polls were unfavourable towards him.

Yet here we are again. Shouldn't the criteria remain the same? What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Here we have a not-so-thin contender, not the younger contestant in the leadership race, and certainly the lesser popular amongst the two. To conclude, all credible national polls indicate that the majority of Jamaicans don't support “Bunting's bait”, who is heavier and will be 60 by the next time the general election is due.

Lisa Hanna meets all the criteria and more. She has maintained her connection with young people, with swag and substance. Before that, Jamaicans knew a real Mark that is not a book in the Bible. Hanna, without calling for any poll, has been named in every poll, qualifying her as a super candidate, and ideally the leader Jamaicans desire. It seems the very criteria stated for a leader of the party last year is now being varied to fit the circumstances the Rise United 2.0 is placed in. That type of inconsistency is not leadership.

Hanna is undoubtedly the consistent, committed candidate with fire in her belly to bring back the love within the PNP and inspire young people to build the movement for the future. The kind of love the PNP needs is one that does not ridicule age, gender, any class, and any particular image. We are all in this together. Leadership criteria should not fall victim to convenience.

Patricia Hall

phall7876@gmail.com