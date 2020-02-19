PNP really intent on turning HQ into museum
Dear Editor,
It would seem the People's National Party (PNP) is in the 'fulfilment of prophecy' mode. It would seem they took Senator Kerensia Morrison's pronouncements that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will relegate the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters to a museum after the impending general election.
This does feel like the end of days for the PNP.
The recent hateful remarks of high-ranking members of the PNP — Dayton Campbell, Winston De La Haye, and Mark Golding — at their tiny rally in Portmore were disappointing.
For an educated leader of the national Opposition, in the form of Dayton Campbell, to admit to the nation that he has no idea what the term toxic masculinity meant is a signal of the sorry state of the psyche and intelligence of this nation. If an educated man is willing to lead the circus of mockery against a very real phenomenon which has claimed the lives of many of our women and children at the hands of men, and left our men emotionally incapacitated, we might as well start planning our own funerals.
For hate — dressed up as big, bad homophobia — to be the tenet on which the PNP seeks to build their political comeback from the abyss, my God, they are even more lost than one had imagined.
I am not outraged by the stance and lack of substance of these PNP tin men. I am full of pity for them, their constituents, their families, and especially their sons.
Jamaica deserves better than the old PNP.
Perhaps a fund-raising idea for them could be to start selling early-bird tickets to the grand opening of their Old Hope Road Museum.
Blessed love.
Terry Oniel
tko4eva2004@yahoo.co.uk
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy