PNP really intent on turning HQ into museum

Dear Editor,

It would seem the People's National Party (PNP) is in the 'fulfilment of prophecy' mode. It would seem they took Senator Kerensia Morrison's pronouncements that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will relegate the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters to a museum after the impending general election.

This does feel like the end of days for the PNP.

The recent hateful remarks of high-ranking members of the PNP — Dayton Campbell, Winston De La Haye, and Mark Golding — at their tiny rally in Portmore were disappointing.

For an educated leader of the national Opposition, in the form of Dayton Campbell, to admit to the nation that he has no idea what the term toxic masculinity meant is a signal of the sorry state of the psyche and intelligence of this nation. If an educated man is willing to lead the circus of mockery against a very real phenomenon which has claimed the lives of many of our women and children at the hands of men, and left our men emotionally incapacitated, we might as well start planning our own funerals.

For hate — dressed up as big, bad homophobia — to be the tenet on which the PNP seeks to build their political comeback from the abyss, my God, they are even more lost than one had imagined.

I am not outraged by the stance and lack of substance of these PNP tin men. I am full of pity for them, their constituents, their families, and especially their sons.

Jamaica deserves better than the old PNP.

Perhaps a fund-raising idea for them could be to start selling early-bird tickets to the grand opening of their Old Hope Road Museum.

Blessed love.

Terry Oniel

tko4eva2004@yahoo.co.uk