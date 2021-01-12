PNP's internal detractors need to stand down
Dear Editor,
I have noted with disgust that since the November 7 presidential election of the People's National Party (PNP) several people, particularly those aligned to then presidential candidate Lisa Hanna, have sought to continuously undermine the stewardship of the newly elected president and the party's secretariat.
I could recount similar behaviours from even before the last leadership challenge, but when are we going to stop? Is this a cycle? If so, darker days are ahead.
Mark Golding is the new president and should be allowed to fulfil his mandate. If people within are trying to link him to the then Rise United team and his close friend Peter Bunting, and by virtue of that are trying to sabotage his presidency, who really are they hurting? It could not be Mark, because this is a very successfully attorney and businessman who would probably be better off without politics. Therefore, the continuous sabotage of the party will only guarantee defeat in any general, local or by-election. Who will that benefit?
The are some young people in the party whose behaviour is very distasteful. You know what is alarming? Some of those being disruptive are seeking to contest the upcoming local government election and some seeking to take over as constituency caretakers, and eventually contest the next general election. If these folks are to become duly elected representatives of the people, it will be a messy state of affairs.
As well, there are some bloggers who have identified themselves with the party of whom an example must be made. They must be called out publicly and the party moves to distance itself from them. The party needed a social platform in the campaign period leading up to the 2020 General Election and they could not have made any impact. Then came again in the internal election and they were on top of it trying to defile characters. It makes no sense associating with those who are of no good use.
If everyone would just be humble and supportive of the current leadership, unite for the greater cause, then an unbeatable PNP will be born again. The energies we put into fighting internally would be better used helping to rebuild our structures and reconnect with the grass roots.
Let us get to work and say goodbye to those whose work is to further deteriorate the cells of this great movement.
Pat'rae Palmer
PNPYO Member
PNP NEC Member
patraepalmer714@gmail.com
