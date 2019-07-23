Police operating like renegades?

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019 a neighbour sent me a video clip. It was most disturbing and disheartening to see two policemen in a young woman's bedroom. She was sitting on her bed, only clothed in her underwear. She was telling the men that they were invading her privacy. To make matters worse, at one point the young lady got off the bed to go to the bathroom, she stated. One of the irate policemen pushed her back onto the bed. She again attempted to go to the bathroom but was pushed violently by the policeman. The other policeman pulled his pepper spray and sprayed her in her eyes.

An elderly lady who was inside the bedroom, shouted at the police not to harm her daughter, but it seemed her plea fell on deaf ears.

Much is said on that video clip.

What is wrong with many of our policemen and women in the force?

I am looking forward to the days when our citizens will not see police as bad and dangerous to them, but will see them for what they ought to be — protectors of the people. There are too many renegade policemen and women in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and their uncivil behaviour only seems to be costing the Government millions and millions of taxpayers' dollars as a result of myriad lawsuits from citizens who have been mauled, shot or beaten up for absolutely no good reason.

The video has been forwarded to a prominent minister of government and it's hoped he will pass it on to the minister of justice, the minister of national security, and the police commissioner. I would like to see justice come to that girl, and she is compensated for the physical, mental, and emotional damage done to her.

Some of the people who saw the video clip I am referring to made bitter remarks as it relates to the two policemen who assaulted the woman. She was half-naked and one of the policemen touched her bare body. Were it that we were living in other countries those policemen would be seriously charged and removed from front-line duty.

I urge the Independent Commission of Investigation to look at the tape and act immediately! It could be your daughter or sister. It could be my daughter.

Additionally, I have to ask. Is it legal for policemen to carry and use pepper spray. If it is, when did it become legal in Jamaica for cops to carry pepper spray? And, if this is so, why can't the wider society protect themselves with pepper spray? This move might assist the Government in lessening crime in the country.

Alrick Davis,

alrico_dee@yahoo.com