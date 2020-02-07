Port Royal snub
Dear Editor,
It is very interesting how the Government of Jamaica has totally ignored the 48 Jamaican private sector investors in Port Royal Development Company Limited and is proceeding with the development of Port Royal without even the acknowledgement of their work and investment over the past 27 years.
It should be noted that even the powerful Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association wrote to request the intervention of the prime minister on May 13, 2019 and have been ignored. We have just sent a copy of the letter to the media.
Is this what our local private sector investors in public-private partnerships for the sustainable development of our country can expect as the norm for the future?
Robert Stephens
Director
Port Royal Development Company Ltd.
rspragma@yahoo.com
