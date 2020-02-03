Postpone T&T carnival?

Dear Editor,

A Government has to do what is necessary to protect the people, even if such decisions may also damage its popularity in some sections of the population.

The coronavirus is spreading across the globe and it doesn't seem to be slowing.

Large gatherings are not recommended and carnival is a large gathering.

Should it be postponed?

It is an extremely difficult decision, it takes courage and patriotism, it requires a brutally honest assessment of the situation with the available knowledge at hand, and it must be done as early as possible to limit the potential loss of life, infection, loss of earnings from Carnival, and reduce the emotional impact from the disappointment of many.

Visitors will be thankful because they still have time to change plans, many of them may not come in any case. Trinis abroad will also be thankful for the three weeks or so of notice so they can also arrange accordingly, locals can also make alternative plans; those two February carnival days can be normal working days, but will be given back in the August Carnival, and local businesses can recoup some of potential losses later.

Whatever the decision, act now, do not wait any longer.

TnT Patriots

