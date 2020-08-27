Postpone the election!

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness has indicated that the general election set for September 3, 2020 is on target and that he has no intentions of postponing it; however, it is my opinion that it should be postponed on the following grounds:

1) The newly developed “PLASMA” has just been approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

2) There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide.

3) The opening up of borders has caused more people to be infected.

4) Small states/countries do not have the necessary financial and technical resources to stop or curtail the spread.

5) Workers in the health sector are contracting the disease.

6) Economies are seeing a downturn; hence, a reduction in their gross domestic product (GDP).

7) Patients are finding it difficult to afford COVID-19 medication.

8) In some households, there are more than 10 people occupying two rooms.

Joseph M Cornwall Sr

tranquillityfh@yahoo.com