Pray against coronavirus

Dear Editor,

A coalition of Christians across denominational lines are uniting to pray for an end to the coronavirus.

A report was carried on CBNNEWS which said, “A global day of prayer is being called for on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to ask God to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

CBN reported on March 1 that the day of prayer will bring together, via the Internet and by phone... Christians across the globe.

“We along with other global leaders are calling for a day of prayer to end the coronavirus. After seeking wisdom and prophetic counsel from prophets across the nation and the world, we believe strongly that since this is a worldwide issue it's going to take the whole church to cry out together for mercy and healing power of God to contain it.”

That was a good and positive report from CBN.

I say, “Amen!”

Prayer can move mountains, and God is gracious and merciful, and He will hear, listen, and answer sincere prayers, according to His will.

And we know that our Jamaican people, pastors, prophets and prophetesses, are praying, too, for the disappearance of this deadly and dangerous virus which seems to becoming a pandemic.

There is hope because lots of sincere prayers are going up.

I send condolence to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones to this virus, and pray for healing to those who are sick from it.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com