Pre-general election tussles now begin

Dear Editor,

Now that the People's National Party (PNP) has settled on a leader and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has no leadership contest to contend with, the country will be on election watch right after the Labourites' annual national conference in November.

The PNP is almost ready. Clarendon South Western now has a vacancy. Noel Arscott has done his time. We the public have also heard whispers of Ian Hayles and Dr Dayton Campbell being challenged for the right to represent the party in the upcoming general election. Both men can have no quarrel with this, as I have often heard Dr Campbell state on the campaign trail “the PNP is a democratic organisation”.

So how is it that some supporters, or former supporters, want Colin Fagan to resign from his seat without an internal challenge? Fagan's seat is a marginal one and he backed the wrong horse in this race. I would expect his challenger, whoever that is, to write to the party's secretariat and ask for a selection contest among the paid-up delegates in that constituency.

When it comes to the vote-buying allegations that both 'OnePNP' and 'Rise United' teams complained about, I guess all of Jamaica is watching what the party does or does not do. We will also be watching the political ombudsman's action or inaction on this matter. That office gets $18.6 million per year to operate. We're watching to see our tax dollars at work.

Watcher On The Wall