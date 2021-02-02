Preach love, Rev Stewart
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to Rev Mark Stewart:
Greetings, my brother in Christ. I am not a regular listener of your programme or you. I only happen to overhear your sermons from my mother's room; sometimes I listen painfully.
Yes, I am a child of God; however, my issues are that your sermon always targets enmity amongst others and the enemy. As a result, my mother prays doom and gloom for even the simplest thing, based on what you have taught her.
What she doesn't know is that the seed that she sows is what she shall reap.
Psalm 35 is not an instruction for one to follow. It is a prayer or statement David uttered in his time and what he was faced with. However, Matthew 5: 44, “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.” This is an overriding instruction from Jesus. We must obey it. He commanded us to do it. Your sermons don't preach this.
Let your listeners hear about loving those who hate you, and forgiving those who persecute you. Teach them to be like Jesus, who was nailed on the wooden structure by soldiers, whom He asked the Father to forgive. Teach them to bless their enemies 10 times their blessings, and you will see the miracle that will happen in their lives.
I implore you to let good faith prevail, let love prevail, let his principles prevail, and teach your audiences to let others see Christ through them and in them.
God bless you, brother.
Henzel Muir
muirhenzel@gmail.com
