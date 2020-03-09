Preparing for COVID-19

Dear Editor,

As we prepare ourselves to face the possibility of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting our citizens, I am concerned about how messages of prevention are dispersed throughout Jamaica.

The recent response to questions in the RJRGleaner Don Anderson polls, during which basic knowledge of our politicians is met with a “I don't know”, shows that our media is not reaching some segments of the society.

Another area of concern is related to public transportation, where music trumps news and radio talk shows.

In light of the impending health crisis, may I recommend to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to include the taxi associations, all civic groups, religious organisations, the Social Development Commission (SDC), and the councillors in the municipalities across Jamaica in the preventative education exercise of proper hygiene and protection against coronavirus.

On Monday, March 2, 2020, a pastoral letter was issued by the Anglican archbishop of the West Indies and bishop of the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Howard Gregory calling upon the faithful “to be alert as citizens and engage in good hygienic practices as there is the likelihood that it will come our way at some time”. This is common sense, and not a lack of trust in God. As such, Anglicans in Jamaica and across the Caribbean have begun to make certain changes in regards to human contact within worship.

Let us take seriously the warnings from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) so as to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens.

At the end, a new vision of hope that places humanity at the centre, rather than material interest, will emerge from the impact of the social and economic upheaval in the reordering of society.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com