Preparing for war?

Dear Editor,

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, during a public presentation to his constituents, People's National Party (PNP) Vice-President Mikael Phillips was heard saying: “Nuh Labourite can come yah an gwaan like north-west Manchester a dem yard, because when me tek road all bwoy haffi run weh, and all gal pickney haffi tek weh dem self.”

Judging by the response in the traditional and social media, and Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, Mikael Phillips's pronouncement was not well received by everybody.

Mikael Phillips soon clarified the misunderstanding when he offered a Standard English translation of his personal vernacular. He said that in describing the enthusiastic support for the PNP he made remarks that Manchester North Western will never go into the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party, as the PNP, under his watch, will continue to work hard towards the further development of the constituency to ensure that the seat is retained.

I need to admit that I, too, wasn't quite sure what Mikael Phillips had been trying to convey. Since the days when I enjoyed listening to Miss Lou on the radio many more different and confusing versions of Jamaican Patois have emerged.

On Monday, August 12, 2019 on The Morning Agenda Dr Fenton Ferguson, referring to the next general election, announced that he is going to war: https://soundcloud.com/morningagenda/rise-united-is-the-best-way-going-forward-says-dr-fenton-ferguson#t=8m13s

So far I haven't noticed any response in the media. Dr Fenton Ferguson, who is best remembered for failing miserably as minister of health, deserves his fair share of attention.

FB

St Andrew