PriceSmart bag search is like using a sledgehammer to kill a flea

Dear Editor,

This morning I visited the PriceSmart store on Red Hills Road. On entering, I was told by the male security guard that they needed to search my bag and enquired if I had anything in there that is sold by PriceSmart. I was so shocked, I didn't answer. The female guard advised that my bag would also be checked on leaving.

I asked for a manager, who confirmed and advised that such action is included in the contract for membership. So it seems that they are instituting this rule for whatever reason and within their legal rights.

Are the guards going to wear gloves? Will the gloves be changed after each search? Will the search be conducted by female guards? In the age of COVID-19, is this a good idea?

If this search is a result of pilferage, which is a hazard of every business, they are using a sledgehammer to kill a flea.

Not many things sold in PriceSmart would fit in my handbag, but, that's just me. Certainly their IT department is able to show where the losses are and then they can determine the necessary corrective actions taken specific to such areas, similar to the anti-theft device on white rum.

Fortunately, as a consumer, I am also able to exercise my rights to make alternate arrangements and not support a company that feels it is able to introduce this rule for whatever reason. It is a gross invasion of my privacy and I will not be party to this high-handed approach.

Marcia Harford

marciah@cwjamaica.com