Prisoner care needs attention
Dear Editor,
Please afford me the opportunity to express my opinion on the release of prisoners from the penal institutions in Jamaica.
It is absolutely not surprising that the posture of the State as it relates to release of low-risk prisoners is as such. The State has been operating a penal system that is predicated on retribution, retribution, and more retribution. It has little or nothing to do with rehabilitation of offenders. It believes inmates will change after being psychologically tortured by the environment prevailing in its penal institutions.
The Jamaican penal system is in a deplorable condition; often not fit for human habitation. In light of the present pandemic there is a need to reduce their population to mitigate against the imminent threat that COVID-19 poses should it take over the prisons. Social distancing cannot be practised in these institutions, with three inmates located in a 8' x 5' cell.
The penal institutions are overcrowded. Further, there are limited sanitary facilities, and bathing areas are woefully lacking. The nutritional and health care of inmates are relatively poor, will exacerbate the impact of COVID-19 on inmates. A breakout of COVID-19 will be catastrophic, to say the least.
It must be noted that the Jamaican State has a constitutional responsibility to ensure that a safe environment is provided for inmates, as they must not be subjected to depravity nor degradation of their human dignity.
Our judges must also be held accountable for the overcrowding in our penal institutions. They can employ a lot of alternative sentences that would result in non-custodial sentences for misdemeanours, such as community service and probation, to name two.
I am joining the call by Stand Up For Jamaica to release suitable low-risk inmates using the various mechanisms at their disposal to reduce the prison population and subsequently mitigate against the onslaught of COVID-19 in the penal institutions.
Civil society, private sector groups, and the Church must join the rallying call on the Jamaican State to act now to preserve the well-being of all inmates.
Mark Gillespie
Convenor
Prisoners' Advocacy, Jamaica
St Catherine
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy