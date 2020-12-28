Progress and prosperity has reached St Thomas
Dear Editor,
I usually turn a blind eye to what happens in St Thomas, merely because of the melancholy pictures people often paint about the parish and its infrastructural development, or lack thereof — mainly road, housing, and education.
Amidst all the negatives normally communicated about the parish, I can't help but point out the good things that are happening throughout the parish, and as of such commendation must be given to the Member of Parliament James Robertson.
He has embarked on a renewed drive of repainting St Thomas and giving us hope once again that the roads are indeed coming.
Over the years, the uncomplimentary reports about the lack of development in the parish made it appear as though the parish had been forgotten. The recent developments, however, cannot be overlooked, and credit must be given when it is deserved.
With new roads and aesthetic refurbishment come new opportunities for land, housing, and business development. St Thomas is now selling itself as a place ready for business and ready to welcome families to live and do business.
Ryan A Anderson
St. Thomas
ryanalaineanderson@gmail.com
