Promoted Sunshine City municipal building seems at a standstill

Dear Editor,

After being commissioned into construction by the Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, and under the watchful eyes of the Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas, there seems to be some kind of slowing down or dormant season in the construction progress on the well-needed municipal building in Portmore.

One wonders: Is there a situation of a lack of funding or exaggerated spending by the relevant contractor?

Why is there a seeming lull in the continuation of such a pivatol edifice in the history of the municipality?

Let us complete the people's business with the same spirit of excitement and pride that characterised it when the contracted personnel started out a couple years ago.

The new year is already upon us, and we cannot continue as though it is business as usual, where matters of importance to the community development and the country are being slighted, or dragged slowly into overruns.

As a warning, we want to see, in 2020, a kind of First World or Chinese approach to any business of the people of this sovereign country. Overruns must be made a thing of the past. No longer can this ailing economy be allowed to be pushed into overruns from various contractors who only get a mother's slap on the wrist, while we, the taxpayers, have to pay dearly for this kind of mismanagement.

Many people within Portmore are asking questions as it relates to the seeming cessation of work on the new municipal building. None of us have the right answers.

Information from the mayor's office says it is not at a standstill, but that work is going on inside.

Whatever is happening, it seems slow in being completed.

We in Portmore are looking forward for this long-awaited public edifice to be put into use to beneift the people of the Sunshine City.

Alrick Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com