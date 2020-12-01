Protect those who served

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance; Horace Chang, minister of national security; and Major General Antony Anderson, commissioner of police:

This matter is about the failure to include long-service pay in the calculations of retired members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The issue goes back to 2006, some 14 years ago, when it was agreed for this to come into effect as soon as the legislative changes that are necessary for it to happen are made.

Sad to say, this has not happened after all this passage of time, and the authorities have been reminded about it, I am advised.

I do believe that all reasonable people would agree that too long a time has passed and yet nothing has been done about the matter. I am therefore urging all the concerned parties to take the necessary action for this long overdue matter to be settled in our favour as Jamaicans who have served our country and are in dire need of our full pension benefits, which are currently not even sufficient to meet our daily costs of living.

Gentlemen, please act promptly to give us our full pension payments.

Charles P Simpson

Senior Superintendent of Police (Retired)