Protest the false-start rule!
Dear Editor,
The International Association of Athletics (IAAF) has imposed a great disadvantage in track and field by inflicting this robber of chances called the false-start rule, which is being used in the wrong way.
Wrong, because an athlete is not being given a chance to start again after jumping the gun on the first go in a race.
This is absolutely ridiculous and unfair.
For the life of me I cannot appreciate how an athlete who has dedicated himself or herself in doing so many months of hard training can be kicked out of a race just because of one, single mistake. It just seems a total waste of time and energy.
But what makes me more disgusted and angry is that no one seems to be talking about or against this foul but me — not even the athletes themselves. They only speak about it and kick up a fiery storm when they have false-started and are being disqualified.
One day I was listening to Dr Paul Wright and some other panellists speaking about it. And, according to Dr Wright, “… Dem cyaan change it.”
But it seems to me that he doesn't want it to be changed, either. No one wants bad press; not even the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) or IAAF wants to be boycotted. So, while they don't care about the pain and sadness this robber of chances is causing the athletes, they cannot withstand coordinated opposition.
Well, the athletes have a part to play in this madness, but the ball is in their court. They need to protest or demonstrate against this spiteful and unjust rule, unless they want to continue carrying or bearing the burdens of pain and agony when they are shoved aside from a race.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy876@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy