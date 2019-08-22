Protest the false-start rule!

Dear Editor,

The International Association of Athletics (IAAF) has imposed a great disadvantage in track and field by inflicting this robber of chances called the false-start rule, which is being used in the wrong way.

Wrong, because an athlete is not being given a chance to start again after jumping the gun on the first go in a race.

This is absolutely ridiculous and unfair.

For the life of me I cannot appreciate how an athlete who has dedicated himself or herself in doing so many months of hard training can be kicked out of a race just because of one, single mistake. It just seems a total waste of time and energy.

But what makes me more disgusted and angry is that no one seems to be talking about or against this foul but me — not even the athletes themselves. They only speak about it and kick up a fiery storm when they have false-started and are being disqualified.

One day I was listening to Dr Paul Wright and some other panellists speaking about it. And, according to Dr Wright, “… Dem cyaan change it.”

But it seems to me that he doesn't want it to be changed, either. No one wants bad press; not even the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) or IAAF wants to be boycotted. So, while they don't care about the pain and sadness this robber of chances is causing the athletes, they cannot withstand coordinated opposition.

Well, the athletes have a part to play in this madness, but the ball is in their court. They need to protest or demonstrate against this spiteful and unjust rule, unless they want to continue carrying or bearing the burdens of pain and agony when they are shoved aside from a race.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com