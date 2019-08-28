Pulling nil on an NCB draft

Dear Editor,

I entered the National Commercial Bank, Constant Spring branch, about 8:35 am this morning on August 27, 2019 to purchase a small US-dollar draft in my wife's name. I was seen and paid for the draft at 10:00 am and the teller told me it has to be printed.

Since I was standing for the better part of 90 minutes already I told the young man that my body is not young so I need to sit while the draft was being printed. I sat for another 45 minutes then went up to him to find out what was happening. He said the transaction had to be verified before the draft could be printed.

I was already quite peeved.

He then left his area and went missing for quite a while and I was becoming concerned about the time I was wasting away from work.

At about 11:52 I complained to the teller's nearby colleague about the undue delay and he told me to talk with the supervisor of tellers. I went to that gentleman and told him my frustration.

He asked me to give him two minutes and he would call to check what's happening. Some five minutes later he left his post — presumably to check on my draft — and did not return.

Approximately noon another person came to the post and I made my annoyance known as politely as I could manage. He volunteered that the system or section that verifies that neither my wife nor I was into money laundering “was down”.

By then I was almost livid that I was not told that earlier so I could go to work and come back when the draft was in fact ready. I asked him to oblige by calling me when it was ready.

It's 3:15 pm at the time of writing. No call yet.

Do we still have hope about “the place to do business” by 2030?

Rev Clinton Chisholm

clintchis@yahoo.com