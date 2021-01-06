Pursue Ja's real Independence of 2022

Dear Editor,

There comes a critical time in the history of nations when citizens are called upon to do their duty in protecting and defending their human rights. That critical time for Jamaica is now.

The Government of Jamaica has been subjected into a state of political complacency, and apparently has no desire to change the status quo.

Jamaicans have been deceived into believing that Jamaica is an independent country. For 58 years Jamaicans have been engaged in an annual vicarious celebration of Independence that has not yet been achieved. How much longer must we celebrate an independence that we don't have?

Queen Elizabeth II of England is still the head of state for Jamaica. She is represented by a Jamaican governor general whose salary and administrative expenses are paid by the Jamaican taxpayers. His role as the representative of The Queen reminds me of the “Busher'' and the “Uncle Tom'' who represents the slave master on the slave plantation.

It is about time that Jamaicans claim our Independence and remove the scars of slavery and colonialism. What is to prevent Queen Elizabeth II and her Government from returning Jamaica to Spain, or trading off Jamaica to communist China to strengthen that country's empire in the Caribbean.

After every national election since 1962, the prime minister of the majority party goes before the Jamaican people to make a public statement of the importance of Jamaica achieving full independence; however, it has not been followed up with any action. This situation is parallel to the 25-year-old son who would like to leave his parents home and be independent, but can't make up his mind because he likes his mother's cooking. I would like to know what is Jamaica receiving from England that makes it so difficult for the Jamaican people to claim our independence?

It should be clear to the Government and citizens of Jamaica that England has not much respect for the Jamaican people. For it was not long ago, in 2017 to be exact, when David Cameron, then prime minister of England, offered to build a maximum-security prison for Jamaicans after years of neglecting the economic development of Jamaica. This is adding insult to injury to the Jamaican people. And, yet, Jamaicans continue to sing in their hearts, “God Save Our Gracious Queen.”

Let me be clear, our Independence is not a gift from England, it is our human right that has been ruthlessly abused by England; and now we must reclaim it.

Next year in 2022 and it will mark 60 years of neocolonialism with The Queen as head of State. The recent general election gave not only a vote of confidence to the Jamaica Labour Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, but also a mandate to build a strong economy and claim full Independence.

I call on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to convene Parliament and vote for full independence and £60 million reparation for the despicable treatment given to our forefathers and their children. This can then be celebrated on August 6, 2022.

Donald G Morgan

Washington, DC, USA

donrubi@verizon.net