Put SOEs in JLP manifesto
Dear Editor,
The People's National Party has named Dayton Campbell as the person in charge of its manifesto. I am here wondering who the Jamaica Labour Party will put in that position.
Daryl Vaz would've been the clear front-runner for that position, but his visa cancellation will lead to a lot of distraction.
Therefore, I only see Kamina Johnson Smith and Pearnel Charles Jr as the party's best other options.
To me, the number one issue the Jamaica Labour Party should put is murder reduction. This has to be priority number one in its manifesto.
I strongly believe they should put in the manifesto that the Government led by the Jamaica Labour Party will have four to five years of states of emergency in the top six murderous parishes in Jamaica.
The Jamaica Labour Party needs to show the positives of the states of emergency. Andrew Holness should learn off Boris Johnson's 'get Brexit done' slogan by saying get murders down.
The party should also let all its candidates sign on to a memorandum of understanding with regard to the states of emergency.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
