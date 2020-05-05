Put vehicle registration option online

Dear Editor,

Friends have related horror stories of spending up to five hours in the line to perform a five-minute transaction.

I arrived at Constant Spring tax office at 6:05 am yesterday morning to renew my vehicle registration. At that hour there were already 30 people ahead of me.

So the question is: Why are the police able to run your plates and get a full description of your licence, registration, fitness, and insurance, and you are unable to pay your registration online?

It does not require a lot of additional infrastructure. In the same way we can pay for fitness online and insurance, we should be able to pay vehicle registration.

A current insurance certificate and fitness are required for the registration. Each fitness and insurance certificate has a number that could be submitted in the process, and you are only allowed to pay if they are current.

Once paid, a bar code receipt can be provided and it can be printed or kept on your phone like a boarding pass. You may then get the physical disc in the mail.

Once implemented, this would save thousands of production hours as individuals would not need to take a day to do a five-minute transaction. This would also further the Government's desire for everyone to operate online where possible.

Dr Rory Dixon

tonydixon@hotmail.com