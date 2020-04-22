Racism in China

Dear Editor,

There's another deadly virus metastasising in China in the form of virulent racism. Social media is rife with the harrowing images of Africans in China being brutalised by Chinese men using steel rods to inflict wounds on their defenceless victims. Africans are being evicted from their apartments and left to sleep on the street. They have even been refused entry to stores to buy food.

The reason given by the Chinese is: “The Africans are spreading the coronavirus in China.”

This unsubstantiated claim is repugnant to all reason and logic. Scientific evidence has confirmed, and the World Health Organization agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in China.

This is a crisis within a crisis that demands urgent action from Chinese and African leaders and other international partners, including the relevant international bodies at the United Nations to pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping to cease and desist this repugnant practice immediately. The savage attack on our innocent African sisters and brothers in China is a serious violation of the international norms of civilised behaviour, and these undisciplined Chinese hooligans should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Not since the horrific transatlantic slave trade, Jim Crow in the United States, and apartheid in South Africa has racism been so nakedly displayed. The numerous videos showing the brutal treatment of Africans are a searing indictment on the Chinese society.

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. — Martin Luther King, Jr

Barrington A Morrison

African Union chairperson

Ontario, Canada

barrmorr@rogers.com