Raise Cain over what we're not preserving

Dear Editor,

Jamaicans (I am Jamaican too) tickle me with this anti-British/European poser.

After reading Nicola Richards' letter to the editor, published in the Jamaica Observer on Friday, December 18, 2020, 'Move swiftly to retrieve Taino artefacts from the UK', as Oliver Samuel would say, I almost laugh till mi belly buss.

The truth be told, if the British did not take control of those Taino artefacts we would not be talking about them now; they would have long been disposed of in some garbage heap in Riverton City.

Let's be honest about how we treat our history and our historic buildings. We could not care less about the history we have in our possession. Only when the Europeans have it — and really preserve it — that we make a big deal.

Take, for example, one of our historic buildings, Morant Bay Courthouse. It is one of the most important buildings that symbolised our freedom and march to Independence. Yet, it has been in disrepair for years. I have not heard one Jamaican raising Cain about it.

So, let's be real; preserve what we have so that others will respect us.

Michael Brown

miguelbro@yahoo.com