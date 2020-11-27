Read the fine print
Dear Editor,
There is an issue that I would like to bring to the attention of the media for investigation and possibly a resolution.
When the pandemic broke Scotiabank (BNS) offerred to its customers a “loan break”. They explained and even gave a breakdown as to what would be expected. At that time they said you would get three months' break and should the loan have ended March 2023 it would now go three months further to June 2023.
To my surprise, and great great dismay, I got an e-mail from Scotiabank signed by David Noel saying we have to pay $51,000 by December 2020, or an additional $2,000 per month will be added to the loan. This is after they have already extended the loan payment from March 2023 to June 2023.
I have never witnessed this form of oppression.
The worst part is that, if no representation is made on our behalf, and maybe hundreds of Jamaicans, the bank will simply take the money as there is a standing order in place.
I am asking that contact be made to the biggest authority or BNS on the behalf of hard-working Jamaicans who are being treated in this unfair manner.
Personally, I am done with all business at Scotiabank. It may take a month or two to wrap up everything, but I am done.
Please help, Jamaica.
AMR
Oppressed Jamaican
