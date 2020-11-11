Reading American politics and age
Dear Editor,
American politics has a great deal to teach to old and young alike, but for those in the more “silver” or “golden” years, heaps!
In Jamaica there is the flurried rush to run out, beat, and chase anyone, say, over 35.
In sharp contrast, in America, the old vintage wine trumps (pun intended) the race. A new career at 70 or mid-70s seems a breeze for the strong, educated Joe Biden and the equally matched — and in his mind undefeated — President Donald Trump.
Those in the greying years can take heart and begin to play for a buoyant retirement, which will mean simply buying brand new tyres or even better purchasing that dream sports car.
Beyond three score years and ten is a reality for the modern world. So many are living long enough to realise and actualise dreams.
We know for certain that nothing comes without a fight or leaves without one. The reading of American politics today is certainly a preparation for life here and to come.
Ul Jem
jem.ul@yahoo.com
