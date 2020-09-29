Ready to rumble and gamble?

Dear Editor,

It has been said that “life is a gamble”. It is the irony of not knowing that we don't know. But a spirit has forever hounded us that we will never know until we try (to know).

To the more observant, we are increasingly heading for a world hinged on 'the gamble', and events such as the novel coronavirus pandemic serve as accelerants to getting to this end.

Notice how industries and other aspects of socio-economic activity which are based on speculation and the human desire for 'speculative authority' have fared very well, such as money markets, polling and betting-dependent sporting. However, there is an impending weakness. For while the 'gambler' will exhibit positive attributes, such as focus, innovation and courage, he may become compulsive, irresponsible, unethical, and perhaps immoral, keeping his eye on 'the prized fruit' while ignoring the gaping hole in his basket.

Gambling is more accommodating of and favours the wealthy, for regardless of the set-up, the dynamics of the proceeds will always be heavily skewed towards the rich. So what should the 'little' man and nations, like ours, do about his/her need to speculate? Firstly, we must never fall victim to our desperation, lest we fall victim to the snare of wicked men. Secondly, we have to take time to identify and repair our critical and rooted weaknesses, lest we proceed in the same vein as Albert Einstein's definition of insanity or be like hypocrites. Lastly, we have to know ourselves and that with which we are at war, and always be realistic.

As ancient Chinese General Sun Tzu, presumed author of The Art Of War, suggested, don't try to fight a battle that you cannot win but endeavour to evade a stronger enemy, and note that one can recover from being captured and ruled over, but wil be less able to do so after the mass death and destruction of your own.

Mighty King David ascribed his prowess to God in Psalm 144 verse 1 which says, “Blessed be the Lord, my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight.” May He do the same for us in our (His) battles.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood, St James

astrangely@outlook.com