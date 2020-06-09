Real lessons from COVID-19

Dear Editor,

The novel coronavirus pandemic should have us seriously rethink some attitudes and values.

Students, value your teachers. Stop being unreasonably difficult, disrespectful, and disruptive.

Online teaching can certainly be great, but the richness and efficacy of face-to-face instruction cannot be fully substituted.

Parents, value your children's teachers. I am sure you can now empathise. Teaching, though rewarding, is truly taxing.

Tertiary institutions, value and support your students. Ease tedious registration and admission processes and be courteous and responsive when students make inquiries or request your services. Without these very students your institutions would be inviable.

People who believe their jacket-and-tie or high-heels-and-stockings jobs make them “better-than” others, enough of you. Stop underrating those who have toiled for your sustenance during this period. The farmers, vendors, grocery store attendants, sanitation workers, and other presumably low-skilled labourers are some of the real MVPs. You can well imagine what would have happened without them.

Employees, value your company's customers. Stop being discourteous. Without these buyers you would have had to take a salary cut or, worse, be permanently laid off. The interdependence is real. Never forget this.

Everyone, value people, friendships, relationships, and experiences. Spend time with your loved ones. Life is fleeting and unpredictable. Live, love, and laugh.

Shawna Kay Williams-Pinnock

Shawna201@gmail.com