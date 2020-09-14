Rebuilding!

Dear Editor,

Who would have thought a shy man in 2011 would become so braggadocio? Braggadocio not in the negative, but exhibiting confidence which is required to be admired as a leader, if one is not.

All of us are equals, Michael Manley no different from Andrew Michael Holness. Each individual learning and growing in humility.

Manley, of a different era, was fighting for equal human rights for the descendants of enslaved Africans. Holness is now given the opportunity to fight for the prosperity birthright of all Jamaicans. It is up to Holness to continue growing in humility to serve the people of his nation.

The People's National Party (PNP) must not fall to ignorance by believing the only way to appear as a worthy government-in-waiting is to demonise Holness. Demonising is always a two-way street; it comes back to haunt the demoniser. Instead, the PNP should choose a leader who will inspire its base to be good neighbours, great individuals, great community organisers. Decent values and positive attitudes are required in the 21st century for any nation to progress. If Holness is leading the nation to be better, and the PNP is not, the people will continue to elect Holness. If the PNP rebuilds itself by being the party with leaders who inspire its base and communities to be good citizens, the party will undoubtedly be seen as a viable alternative.

The PNP should choose a leader who can display a motherly, fatherly, sisterly, brotherly figure, not just the most popular person in the room.

Duncan Buchanan

