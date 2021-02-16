Reference: 'It is Easy'

Dear Editor,

While I do agree that selecting an appropriate and meaningful name is an important step in the creation and marketing of influential or impressionable entities, there is very little controversy with Izizzi lottery and its relation to the World of Warcraft character of an identical moniker.

As an avid fan of video games and esports, the first thought that came to mind was a play on the term “It is Easy”, using Jamaican dialect. One has to do some research in order to make a connection to the popular online game.

There is definitely a hypothetical risk when marketing a gambling product to the video game demographic, but the conversion rates are negligible as gamers are more interested in the thrill of competition and not games of chance.

Esports betting is the closest gambling product to the video game industry, with the highest risk of gamer participation. While studies have hinted at the correlation between the two, there are other social factors that contribute to gaming becoming a gateway to gambling.

With proper regulation and adherence to our local laws I see no major issue with the name selected for the latest addition to Jamaican lotteries.

Gregory Moore

President

Jamaica Esports Initiative

info@jamaicaesports.org