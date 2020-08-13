Religion and COVID-19 safety
Dear Editor,
“All protocols observed” is a popular expression used when making speeches at functions at church. This is a new era for both celebration and prayer. It is therefore quite unfortunate to hear that religious groups have allegedly broken protocols.
This “belief kill, faith cure” flippancy does not pave the way for the new religious parties to rise to popularity. Anyone who is not yet converted will be exposed to great deal of religious book 'thumping', quotations, prayers, and other rituals; why would COVID-19 cautions be treated any less.
It's very sad, too, that “causes” are often not even given a slap on the wrist for breaking the rules; just as, in America, the Black Lives Matter movement emerged with little criticism regarding social distancing and masking.
The marriage of common sense and a spirit-led life must always thrives and is often in the best interest of the majority.
In all generations it appears that to lay down oneself for the greater good occurs at breaking points; however, one's right should not recklessly endanger the lives of the innocent.
Kite flying is wonderful to view as a child; however, as adults we realise the paradox that the wind get them so easily entangled in electrical wires.
