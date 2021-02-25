Religion should offer wisdom on vaccines, not speak nonsense

Dear Editor,

It's reported that Israel has, so far, managed to vaccinate millions of its citizens against COVID-19. One report is that nearly half of Israelis have received one shot, while a third have received both doses.

Jamaica, on the other hand, is so far lingering behind due to not being able to access and secure doses of any of the various vaccines available.

Jamaica's ability to access the vaccines is not my greatest concern here, rather my concern is the Government's plans to get its citizens to buy into taking the vaccine.

This concern is legitimate considering that there are various misconstrued and baseless ideas circulating regarding vaccination. Most alarming and ridiculous are those of a religious nature. In some religious circles vaccination is viewed as of the devil, while in others it is viewed as the mark of the beast and a sign of allegiance to a new world order. Furthermore, it is frightening that many so-called educated leaders among these religious adherents cultivate such an environment for nonsense to flourish.

Therefore, considering the influence that these religious leaders exert over the religious thinking of their followers, it is imperative that the Government of Jamaica includes the various religious leaders of Jamaica in their campaign to educate the population regarding the importance of its planned COVID-19 vaccination programme in helping to halt or reduce the spread of this devastating novel coronavirus.

Israel is occupied by citizens deeply devoted to their faith, be it Christianity, Judaism, or Islam, in fact, they sometimes clash over Jerusalem considered sacred to all three, and if they could work with their Government for the corporate good of their country, so can we, as Jamaicans, regardless of our religious persuasions.

Renord Campbell

renord@stu.ncu.edu.jm