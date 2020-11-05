Remembering Dalton Browne

Dear Editor,

His keyboard was his key to life.

Seldom do we find the art of music in harmony with the keys of life.

Seldom do we understand that the keys of life are not mere notes beneath the touch of our fingers but a symphonic reflection of who we are at heart and in spirit.

Dalton Browne's music was essentially him. It was the manuscript of his life lived at the keyboards with rhythmic fingers writing chapters that will serve as invaluable lessons to generations of musicians, artistes, producers, engineers, and aficionados of all genres of music.

We first met many years ago while he was at his keyboards and when the world of music commanded my interest as a manager; and he was then, as he is now, an author of masterpieces. The only difference that I see, in my mind's eye, is that then he was earthbound to humanity, but now he is a free spirit in harmony with the keys to the life hereafter.

Christopher L Samuda

Chairman

National Chorale of Jamaica

christopher.samuda@samuda-johnson.com