Remembering Dalton Browne
Dear Editor,
His keyboard was his key to life.
Seldom do we find the art of music in harmony with the keys of life.
Seldom do we understand that the keys of life are not mere notes beneath the touch of our fingers but a symphonic reflection of who we are at heart and in spirit.
Dalton Browne's music was essentially him. It was the manuscript of his life lived at the keyboards with rhythmic fingers writing chapters that will serve as invaluable lessons to generations of musicians, artistes, producers, engineers, and aficionados of all genres of music.
We first met many years ago while he was at his keyboards and when the world of music commanded my interest as a manager; and he was then, as he is now, an author of masterpieces. The only difference that I see, in my mind's eye, is that then he was earthbound to humanity, but now he is a free spirit in harmony with the keys to the life hereafter.
Christopher L Samuda
Chairman
National Chorale of Jamaica
christopher.samuda@samuda-johnson.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy