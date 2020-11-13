Rescind mining permit!

Dear Editor,

The Andrew Holness-led Administration can be definitively singled out as being environmentally unaware. This as the Government faces another environmental faux pas in this early stages of its second term showing incredible consistency in handing over Jamaica's cherished and irreplaceable natural resources to be exploited for profit.

The revelation that state minister Leslie Campbell, in his previous role in Government, over-ruled the attempt by National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), a technical agency of the government, to provide guidance on a significant national issue is myopic and brings his judgement into question.

In light of identical issues with the Blue Mountain mining controversy and the Goat Islands development blunder of the other Administration, a more consultative and informed approach should have been taken by Minister Campbell in handling the reported appeal.

The lack of information and lack of transparency surrounding this issue keeps reminding us of the duplicitous manner in which this Government seems most comfortable operating.

The United Independents' Congress (UIC) is demanding that the Government rescind this and all other such permits for mining or other exploitative work in these ecologically important regions of the island. The UIC also wants the Government to demonstrate in a tangible way its commitment to preserving Jamaica's ecology by legislatively protecting these important watershed areas and the surrounding forested lands.

Joseph L Patterson

President

United Independents' Congress

myuicjamaica@gmail.com