Rescind mining permit!
Dear Editor,
The Andrew Holness-led Administration can be definitively singled out as being environmentally unaware. This as the Government faces another environmental faux pas in this early stages of its second term showing incredible consistency in handing over Jamaica's cherished and irreplaceable natural resources to be exploited for profit.
The revelation that state minister Leslie Campbell, in his previous role in Government, over-ruled the attempt by National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), a technical agency of the government, to provide guidance on a significant national issue is myopic and brings his judgement into question.
In light of identical issues with the Blue Mountain mining controversy and the Goat Islands development blunder of the other Administration, a more consultative and informed approach should have been taken by Minister Campbell in handling the reported appeal.
The lack of information and lack of transparency surrounding this issue keeps reminding us of the duplicitous manner in which this Government seems most comfortable operating.
The United Independents' Congress (UIC) is demanding that the Government rescind this and all other such permits for mining or other exploitative work in these ecologically important regions of the island. The UIC also wants the Government to demonstrate in a tangible way its commitment to preserving Jamaica's ecology by legislatively protecting these important watershed areas and the surrounding forested lands.
Joseph L Patterson
President
United Independents' Congress
myuicjamaica@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy