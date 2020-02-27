Residents surrounding Hope Gardens and zoo not happy!

Dear Editor,

Jamaica Rum Festival, to be held in Hope Gardens, saddens and worries the residents of Hope Pastures about particularly the negative effects that noise nuisance has on health.

The end of February and start of March will begin with great aggravations for the residents of Hope Pastures and surrounding areas as we note the guest appearances at the event.

We recall, as if it were yesterday, the noise nuisance created at the 'Protégé's For the Culture Event' in March 2017 at the Band Stand. With the announcement of any event longer line-up at this event we again painfully anticipate loud music and noise nuisances that will again send vibrations through our houses and disrupt the serene environment of Hope Gardens and the zoo.

We in Hope Pastures are disappointed that the organisers of the event chose this venue, especially in light of the ongoing discussions about the negative health effects that noise has on humans and animals.

The Noise Abatement Act clearly stipulates that noise levels heard beyond 100 yards from the source of the sound are not acceptable. We will have to insist that the law is observed.

Michael Chamunda Williams

President

Hope Pastures Citizens' Association

hpcasecretariat@gmail.com