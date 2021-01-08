Dear Editor,

How far are you with your new year's resolutions?

Culturally, every year, like a ritual, we hear people and ourselves, individually, speak of new year resolutions, but how many of these new year resolutions do we truly implement?

In fact, we learn numerous things, good and bad; commit many mistakes; treasure a lot of moments; and have some not so good experiences as well, sometimes tragic ones, but at the end of year. We again start planning for the new year and we ask similar questions each time. How we are going to celebrate the new year? And, most importantly, what will be our new year's resolutions?

New year's resolutions are as much part of our life as much as the new year's celebrations are, so don't fool yourself by saying: “I don't make resolutions” because at the end we all do.

Some of us prefer sharing our new year's resolutions while some of us keep it secret. Some of us write it down and make some schedules, while others prefer to keep it in their mind.

All of us, in some way or other, do make these resolutions. The targets and achievements you have planned for next year, next month, next week, or the next day, are also a type of resolution. Often, with a resolution, if you are not sure of achieving it, you tend not to accept it, and this, in turn, becomes the only reason for your not achieving it.

The first question that comes to everyone's mind when they hear about new year's resolutions is: Why should we make new year's resolutions?

The answer is simple, new year's resolution are nothing but a guide for you; they will show you direction, tell you are you in the right place, and whether you are going at the right speed.

Should you relax a little or you should pump up your speed. A little bit of guidance is always required, and what's better than if it's written by you for your own benefit.

Nevertheless, some of us follow through with it, some of us stop halfway through, while some of us don't even bother to try at all. But whatever the case is, we should have a plan for tomorrow, one for next week, next month, next year. This should be in accordance with our personal growth and development.

Ryan Anderson

St Thomas

ryanalaineanderson@gmail.com