Return to face-to-face classes
Dear Editor,
The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) welcomes Prime Minister Andrew Holness's recent suggestion for the possible return to face-to-face classes for the nations students. This should be encouraged by all stakeholders.
While online learning should be noted by all as the new normal for education, serious consideration must be given to the social and physiological impact of children using the home as a classroom environment, considering the social decay of our nation at this time.
It has always been our view, as a sector, that the classroom is the best place for learning as learning has a human connectivity element. And, while the public transport sector stands to benefit from the reopening of the school plant — as we are presently losing some 65 per cent of our daily income due to the novel coronavirus pandemic — we moreso welcome the full use of the school plant as it is a controlled space.
If the public transport sector is given the necessary support our students will be safe.
And because the sector will benefit, we will give our full support to ensure that, not only the COVID-19 protocols are observed, but an improved standard of discipline is maintained in the sector.
Egeton Newman
President
Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service
transopsdevelop@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy