Dear Editor,

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) welcomes Prime Minister Andrew Holness's recent suggestion for the possible return to face-to-face classes for the nations students. This should be encouraged by all stakeholders.

While online learning should be noted by all as the new normal for education, serious consideration must be given to the social and physiological impact of children using the home as a classroom environment, considering the social decay of our nation at this time.

It has always been our view, as a sector, that the classroom is the best place for learning as learning has a human connectivity element. And, while the public transport sector stands to benefit from the reopening of the school plant — as we are presently losing some 65 per cent of our daily income due to the novel coronavirus pandemic — we moreso welcome the full use of the school plant as it is a controlled space.

If the public transport sector is given the necessary support our students will be safe.

And because the sector will benefit, we will give our full support to ensure that, not only the COVID-19 protocols are observed, but an improved standard of discipline is maintained in the sector.

Egeton Newman

President

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service

transopsdevelop@yahoo.com